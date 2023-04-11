April 10, 2023: Before I get to the breaking news that President Biden signed an executive order ending the COVID-19 Pandemic National Emergency, I want my readers to know that I received a message earlier today notifying me that some of the prominent ‘anti-vaxx’ medical and scientific experts were willing to state that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are, in fact, bioweapons. I hope this is true.

Why is this important? Because once half of the American population is no longer being gaslit into believing mRNA bioweapons are ‘vaccines’ or ‘gene-therapies’ they will be able to understand and articulate the crimes of biowarfare that have been committed against them and their children. When people are aware that the mRNA injections are bioweapons that are a grave threat to their children, friends and family, they will remove the threat of the mRNA technology injections from their communities by themselves, if they have to.

This brings us to Biden’s Executive Order, “which terminates the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”