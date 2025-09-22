Originally Published- October 9, 2024

In addition to the overwhelming body of real-world evidence found in the Pfizer documents showing catastrophic rates of miscarriages, spontaneous abortions, and birth defects due to the spike protein and nanoparticles, it is also the antibodies produced by the COVID-19 shots that cause the mother’s immune system to attack and sometimes kill her unborn baby.

This well-known clinical response to the COVID-19 mRNA injections has been referred as ‘Antibody Dependent Auto-Attack.’

In 2021, Chinese scientists published a study to demonstrate if they could reduce antibody dependent auto-attack and the rates of birth defects and stillbirths in pregnant rats that were injected with the spike proteins with a drug.