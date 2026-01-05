The Kingston Report

harry blazer
1d

This "new" revised vaccine schedule is still an abomination. And the fact that HPV is on the schedule is even more bizarre. The only saving grace would be if parents have an absolute right to refuse on behalf of their children any or all "poisons" that are on the schedule without repercussions. Is this the case? Or will kids still need to show proof of being poisoned before being allowed to go to school

Brian Klunder
1d

Meanwhile, back at the ranch:

ARCT-154 was quietly approved by U.K. regulators over the weekend,

And what is ARCT-154? Arcturus Therapeutics’ Kostaive (zapomeran, ARCT-154) is a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine!

Are we really winning the battle?

Sadly, I think not when I see all the nations of the world working on a gain-of-function virus for the Bird flu at the same time.

And thank you, Karen!

