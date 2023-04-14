April 14, 2023: Recent experts have come forward confirming that plasmid DNA is in Pfizer’s mRNA vials and that plasmid DNA is for purposes of the expression on non-human DNA inside humans through cell transfection.

I first reported on the existence of plasmid DNA as an ingredient in the Pfizer’s mRNA vials on October 20, 2021 on Brannon Howse. I begin my presentation on plasmid DNA at around the 32:25.

Transcript of Karen Kingston October 20, 2021 Report on Plasmid DNA in Pfizer mRNA ‘Vaccines’

“We were never told what was in these vials and that is criminal. And I just want to be clear that this does change your DNA.”