Pfizer Lost $140 Billion in Market Cap in 2023. Expects 2024 to Be Even Worse.
Pfizer plummeted 6.7% yesterday, losing over $140 billion in market cap so far this year and expects 2024 to be even worse in regards to missing forecasted profits and revenues.
December 14, 2023: According to the Wall Street Journal, Pfizer stock (PFE) plummeted another 6.7% yesterday, closing at its lowest share price in over 9 years.
The WSJ states that Pfizer lost over $140 billion in market cap so far this year and expects 2024 to be even worse in regards to missing forecasted profits and revenues.
