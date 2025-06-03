EXCLUSIVE: Pfizer's Documents Confirm COVID-19 Shots Contained Self-Amplifying mRNA
Pfizer experimented on millions of human beings with 12 vaccine candidates, including self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA), which is highly infectious through shedding.
June 3, 2025: We all remember being told that Pfizer’s COVID-19 spike-protein encoded mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) injections;
enter cells at the injection site,
reprogram the cells to temporarily produce the spike protein,
antibodies neutralize the spike protein at the injection site,
that the LNPs were just ‘fats, including cholesterol.’
We now know that all of these statements were lies.
Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Have the Same Scientific Features and Clinical Outcomes as Self-Amplifying mRNA (saRNA)
Self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) is part of the flagship US government’s dual-use mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology portfolio used to create bioweapons ranging from SARS-CoV-2 to H15N1 and 'mRNA vaccines.'
The COVID-19 mRNA is fortified with pseudouridine, encapsulated in advanced gene-editing nanotechnologies (not basic lipids) that remain in the cells of the body and produce spike proteins for up to months and even years at a time. The mRNA shots cause shedding and new disease-causing ‘variants of concern’ that can infect others. Pfizer’s ‘mRNA’ mimics the same scientific features and clinical outcomes as sa-mRNA because it is sa-RNA
The devastating clinical effects and public health outcomes of Pfizer’s (and Moderna’s) COVID-19 ‘mRNA injections’ mimic those of self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) injections, because saRNA was used in the shots.
Pfizer’s government submitted documents confirm that self-amplifying RNA (sa-mRNA) was used in the COVID-19 clinical trials and under emergency use.