March 11, 2023: To say that I was shocked to find this CONFIDENTIAL lab document was released from Pfizer’s Groton Connecticut Discovery Sciences Research and Development lab is the understatement of my 25 year+ career.

I’ve been told experts won’t believe there is nanotechnology or graphene oxide in the mRNA injections because there is no concrete evidence from Pfizer proving graphene oxide is in the shots. Well, now there is.

This internal document is evidence that Pfizer’s mRNA ‘vaccines’ are programmable electronic nanotech devices that are made with graphene oxide.

Share

Graphene oxide is in the COVID-19 mRNA Injections.

I had several hit pieces written about me when I first made this claim during an interview with Stew Peters in July of 2021;

“I’m as confident that there is graphene oxide in these shots as I am in gravity.” - Karen Kingston, Stew Peters Interview, July 28, 2021

Pfizer’s confidential document from their clinical research lab is my vindication against REUTERS and Verifact for accusing me and my research of lacking credibility.

Pfizer Lab Document Discloses Graphene Oxide as COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccine” Ingredient