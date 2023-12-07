Pfizer Never Had Legal Immunity
"Pfizer paid for the studies themselves. Pfizer owns the intellectual property. Pfizer made their mRNA a trade secret. Pfizer owns the manufacturing. Pfizer is completely liable." - Karen Kingston
December 5, 2023: Stew Peters and I discussed the top reasons why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer. I detail the mountain of evidence Texas has that incriminates Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, leaving the big Pharma giant vulnerable to be sued for upwards of a quarter trillion dollars.
Bourla intentionally deceived Texans, the American peo…