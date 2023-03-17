Pfizer Makes Desperate Attempt to Blame Trump for Their Crimes in Court Case
Pfizer's attorney made a desperate attempt in court to throw the FDA under the bus for committing Pfizer's fraud and then he tried to blame Trump for the fraud committed by Pfizer and the FDA
Updated March 18, 2023: It’s common knowledge that the mainstream ‘fake news’ media, career criminal politicians, and power-hungry liberal-leaning corporations consistently attempt to blame former President Trump for their failures and crimes. It’s called projecting or gaslighting.
It should be of no surprise that Pfizer is no different than their deep …