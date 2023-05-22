May 22, 2023: The FDA and Pfizer cannot claim ignorance when it comes to placing American civilians at unnecessary risk for injury, harm, and death, especially when it comes to children. The injection of children with mRNA technology was never merited because the risk of children contracting COVID-19 was insignificant per the FDA’s own documents.

The truly damning evidence is from a 2020 document, when Pfizer ordered the FDA to cover-up the harmful effects the mRNA injections had on children and not disclose these findings to the public.