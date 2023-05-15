May 15, 2023: The sad reality is that when Pfizer releases official statements or even submits official documents to the FDA regarding their COVID-19 mRNA technology injections, the company’s statements and documents are full of lies.

To avoid any libel suits from Pfizer, I want to be clear on the definition of a lie and a liar, so I looked up these definitions in my 1986 Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary of the English Language. Here’s what Webster’s states.

Americans Were Under the Impression that the mRNA LNP Injections Used in Pfizer’s Phase 2/3 Clinical Trials, EUA Vials, and FDA-Approved COMIRNATY Vials Were ALL the SAME

Newsflash. Pfizer lied to the FDA and the American people about the Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) formulations. The mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations vary greatly by lot. As Forrest Gump once infamously said, “Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”