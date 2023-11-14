November 14, 2023: Leaders in the health Freedom Movement have recently stated that Pfizer is liable for plasmid DNA contamination of the mRNA injection vials. This article details the legal reasons why Pfizer has always been civilly and legally liable for the quality and safety of their mRNA injections (‘vaccines’).

The adulteration that is enabling the recall of the Pfizer mRNA injections is caused by plasmid DNA. pDNA contamination ‘just broke’ this year.

In October 2021, I reported that the Pfizer mRNA vials were contaminated with pDNA on Brannon Howse - as well as HeLa contamination, which would result in spontaneous and very aggressive stage 3 and 4 cancers out of nowhere.

Pfizer Knowingly Contaminated COVID-19 mRNA Vials with Plasmid DNA Karen Kingston · April 14, 2023 April 14, 2023: Recent experts have come forward confirming that plasmid DNA is in Pfizer’s mRNA vials and that plasmid DNA is for purposes of the expression on non-human DNA inside humans through cell transfection. I first reported on the existence of plasmid DNA as an ingredient in the Pfizer’s mRNA vials on Read full story

Per Unrestricted Warfare, by Chinese Communist Party military leaders Colonel Qiao Liang and Colonel Wang Xiangsu;

“The appearance of non-lethal (non-fatal) weapons is a turning point in the development of weapons, showing for the first time that weapons are developing in a ‘kinder,’ not a ‘stronger’ direction…so that inconspicuous combat actions can achieve extremely notable strategic results. Kinder weapons represent the latest conscious choice of mankind among various options in the weapons arena by which, after the weapons are infused with the element of new technology (the human component is then added) thereby giving warfare an unprecedented ‘kind-hearted hue.’ However, a kinder weapon is still a weapon, and it does not mean that the demands of being kinder will reduce the battlefield effectiveness of the weapon.”

Christians are well aware that “before the devil can destroy mankind, he must deceive mankind,” and apparently evil intends to destroy humanity with ‘kinder weapons.’

We will no longer be deceived. Nor will we remain silent.

May God bless and protect you, your loved ones, and humanity.

April 13, 2023: The false claim that Pfizer is not liable for the toxic and harmful substances found in their mRNA vials is unfounded, reckless, and potentially criminal.

Per their contract with US Army, Pfizer is legally bound to the US laws regulating good manufacturing practices (GMP) for their FDA-approved mRNA ‘vaccines’ and good lab practices (GLP) for human clinical trials and emergency use authorized mRNA ‘vaccines’. This means that all of the substances in Pfizer’s mRNA vials have to be proven to be safe for human use. If any of the ingredients are not safe, Pfizer is liable for the injuries and deaths caused by any chemicals, toxins, or other harmful substances contained in their mRNA vials.

Pfizer’s Operation Warp Speed contract with theUS Army and Department of Defense (DoD) is for the for production of safe and effective mRNA vaccines that protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection and variants. The safety of Pfizer’s mRNA injections (per standard laws of FDA approved biologics) is emphasized several times throughout the contract. This is why Pfizer’s contract also clearly delineates that Pfizer is legally bound to good manufacturing practices and liable for any toxic ingredients in the mRNA vials that results in the disease, disabilities or death of American adults or children. Whether the mRNA ‘vaccines’ are emergency use authorized product or FDA-approved does not matter, Pfizer is liable per the contract.

Contract States Pfizer Must Adhere to FD&C Act Manufacturing Laws

Under the Manufacturing Development Plan of Pfizer’s contract, it specifically states, “…the manufacturing process for the vaccine product to ensure conformity with 501(a)(2)(B) of the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act, Title 21 United States Code (USC) regarding good manufacturing practices (GMP).”

Per section 501(a)(2)(B) of the FD&C Act, a drug (or biologic) Pfizer must ensure that they follow good manufacturing practices to ensure that their mRNA injections meet the requirements of safety of any FDA-approved or authorized product for human use.

This means all substances in the vials must be safe for human use. The contract states that, “Pfizer shall scale up its capabilities for….manufacture, analysis, and release of GMP materials (mRNA).”

Analysis means that Pfizer will ensure quality control testing of the final product’s purity and consistency at the manufacturing facilities.

Many experts have proven that there are toxic levels of plasmid DNA, graphene oxide, and other substances harmful to humans found in the mRNA vials, as well as finding no mRNA itself in the vials. These findings are clear violations of Pfizer’s DOD contract and the laws that govern EUA and FDA-approved products.