April 13, 2023: The false claim that Pfizer is not liable for the toxic and harmful substances found in their mRNA vials is unfounded, reckless, and potentially criminal.

Per their contract with US Army, Pfizer is legally bound to the US laws regulating good manufacturing practices (GMP) for their FDA-approved mRNA ‘vaccines’ and good lab practices (GLP) for human clinical trials and emergency use authorized mRNA ‘vaccines’. This means that all of the substances in Pfizer’s mRNA vials have to be proven to be safe for human use. If any of the ingredients are not safe, Pfizer is liable for the injuries and deaths caused by any chemicals, toxins, or other harmful substances contained in their mRNA vials.