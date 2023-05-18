Part 8: The Unvaccinated are Safe
Dismantling the COVID-19 Deceptions: COVID-19 was caused by mRNA lipid nanoparticles and 'vaccines' that contain mRNA lipid nanoparticles which are electromagnetic biosynthetic pathogens.
It seems folks are beginning to acknowledge that the mRNA lipid nanoparticle technologies were designed to exterminate all biological life and transform all living creatures as we know them today into biosynthetic life forms. The goal is to recreate all of God’s creations into technological ‘life’.
Some of my original research from 2021 - 2022 may be he…