Per a 2018 West Point lecture given by Professor James Giordano at West Point’s Modern War Institute, PEGylated lipid nanoparticles have been used as aerosolized neuroweapons to emotionally and mentally hijack influential leaders. Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) can also be used to induce a pandemic of ‘the worried well’ or a ‘pandemic of strokes’ (blood clotting).

Per PFIZER’s document submission for their August 23, 2021, FDA approval, there are PEGylated lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and other LNPs (cationic artificial lipids and exosomes) in the PFIZER COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The PEGylated lipids and LNPs found in the mRNA vaccines are both medical devices and military grade nanoweapons.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines not only meet the criteria as military grade bioweapons, but also meet the criteria of neuroweapons (crossing the blood brain barrier).

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines also meet the criteria of radioactive weapons containing technologies that emit radiation (Qdot and Bluetooth electronic devices).

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines also meet the criteria of chemical weapons (delivering toxins and neurotoxins from the WIV1 S-2P spike protein).

On February 27, 2020, HHS Secretary Alex Azar authorized the development of mRNA vaccines to counteract the effects of a chemical, biological, radioactive or nuclear (CBRN) weapon. But the bottom line is that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines themselves are chemical, biological and radioactive weapons. Not only do the mRNA vaccines meet the criteria for weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), they can and will cause far more damage to humanity than a nuclear bomb.

Keep in mind, under EUA laws (passed by Congress), it was legal for HHS Secretary Alex Azar to