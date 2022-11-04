November 3, 2022: Is there evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’ requires electrophoresis mRNA technology to infect humans and produce spike proteins?

Yes. Yes there is. Using electronic devices is vital to successfully infecting cells with mRNA sequences in order to ‘re-write DNA’ and produce new genetic material, such as spike proteins. mRNA technology allows for the ability to host electromagnetic fields inside cells, inside human bodies, thereby enabling mRNA scientists to ‘write the code of life,’ and act as if they have the power of gods over humanity and all life forms.

Not only is the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’ a chimeric gain-of-function mRNA technology bioweapon, per Dr. Ralph Baric’s own 2016 PNAS publication, Dr. Baric uses the mRNA electrophoresis technology to infect cells with the gain-of-function mRNA sequence of SARS-CoV-2 to produce virions (spike proteins) from the infected cells.

Verbatim from Ralph Baric’s publication, “Using the SARS-CoV infectious clone as a template we designed and synthesized a full-length infectious clone of WIV1-CoV….and electroporated into cells to rescue replication competent progeny virions.”

The progeny (or virions) are the SARS-CoV-2 and the WIV1-CoV spike proteins.

WIV1-CoV is the mRNA code merged with/encapsulated in ‘lipid’ nanotechnology to produce a more pathogenic spike protein (prefusion spike WIV1-2SP) than the virions of the original SARS-CoV-2 sequence. It would have been helpful if Dr. Andrew Huff from EcoHealth Alliance had explained this as well as the role of the lipid nanotechnology (mRNA electrophoresis) in his testimony submitted to the Senate.

Not only is it clear that electrophoresis is required for mRNA sequences (‘synthetic RNA viruses’) to infect cells from Dr. Baric’s PNAS publication, it is also clearly stated in PFIZER’s BLA (biological license application), approved by the FDA on August 23, 2021 the mRNA is a code for the spike protein.

Per PFIZER’s FDA-approved BLA, PFIZER states that, “The mRNA in COMIRNATY is…..encoding the full- length SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein derived from the Wuhan-Hu-1 (WIV1) isolate…RNA sequence is codon- optimized and contains two proline mutations (2P)… which ensures….optimal trimerized pre-fusion confirmation (S-2P).”

“The mRNA in COMIRNATY encodes for the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, WIV1-2SP.” - PFIZER’s FDA BLA Submission for FDA Approval, FDA-approved on August 23, 2021

At a very basic level, the ‘spike proteins’ that are produced by SARS-COV-2 mRNA and WIV1-CoV RNA are the bioweapons that originally caused COVID-19. However, the ‘COVID-19 spike proteins’ are only one element of the Ai bioweapons that are causing disease, disabilities and death across America and around the globe.

COMIRNATY mRNA vaccines (including boosters) deliver these Ai bioweapons. The WIV1-S-2P spike protein bioweapon shares US Patent 0061185 A1 with other CoV-S-2P spike protein bioweapons.

It’s critical to note that the patented ‘two proline mutations’ (S-2P) are toxins from synthetically recreated snake venom and the rabies virus.

The toxins in the FDA-approved COMIRNATY vaccines are classified as neurotoxins. Per Professor James Giordano, advisor to DARPA and the US Intelligence Community through his organization HDIAC, Krait snake toxin and Cobra toxins are classified as neuroweapons.

James Giordano writes that, ‘neuroweapons include drugs to degrade physiologic and cognitive functions, and/or to alter emotional states to affect the desire or capacity for aggression and combat; organic toxins that can induce neuromuscular paralysis and death;”

Giordano clearly states that drugs (or ‘vaccines’) can be used to reduce physical and cognitive abilities and increase or decrease various states of emotions, including capacity for aggression or combat. If you wonder, “Why Didn’t the Americans Unite to Save Humanity,” this is your answer.

Giordano goes on to state that, “microbial agents (e.g., bacteria and viruses - inclusive of “bio-hacked”, genetically-modified organisms) that can incur various levels of morbidity – or mortality, and a number of technologies that can be used to alter sensory, perceptual, cognitive and motor functions.”

James Giordano clearly states that biohacked, genetically modified TECHNOLOGY-ORGANISMS may be referred to as VIRUSES. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, is not a virus. SAR-CoV-2 is an Ai parasite that is a weapon of mass destruction, part biology part technology (Ai).

These Ai bioweapons are in all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The bioweapons are deceptively referred to as spike proteins, lipids, and mRNA, i.e., “COMIRNATY contains 30 mcg of mRNA encoding the viral (S) glycoprotein (spike protein) of SARS-CoV-2.”