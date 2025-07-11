July 11, 2025: On Monday, over 100,000 doctors filed a lawsuit against Health & Human Services leaders for the CDC’s guidance on emergency use authorized COVID-19 shots under the Administrative Procedure Act. The irony of the situation is that MAHA moms and attorneys should be suing Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary to pull the shots off the market through a Class 1 recall

I wrote the following article and other articles in July of last year explaining how the Supreme Court changed the immunity legal landscape under the PREP Act for HHS, the CDC, NIH and FDA, as well as the biopharma companies they regulate.

Supreme Court Opens Flood Gates for mRNA Vaccine Injury Lawsuits

July 5, 2024: Regardless of age, income, gender, ethnicity or political party, the unlawful COVID-19 mandates and harmful mRNA injections have had profound effects on all Americans. Recognizing the catastrophic harm that was inflicted upon them, millions of Americans want to seek legal recourse against the federal agencies and biopharma companies responsible for fraudulently unleashing the COVID-19 “safe and effective vaccines” on innocent adults and children. The good news is the US Supreme Court is on the side of the American people.

In Corner Post vs. The Federal Reserve, the Supreme Court affirmed parties who are harmed by a regulated company that was operating under the Code of Federal Regulations (in alliance with US laws) have the right to challenge the legality of a law or regulatory action within 6 years of being harmed under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

Judges Must Vacate Unlawful Laws