Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to Tell the FDA Why You Believe the COVID Shots Must Be Pulled Off the Market
Deadline May 23, 2025: The FDA has opened-up a public comment's portal for the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee on the authorizations and approvals for the 2025-26 COVID-19 injections.
May 14, 2025
Dear Friends,
I can’t emphasize how important it is for you to read and share this Kingston Report and take action. As Edmund Burke famously said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
We all have a once in a lifetime opportunity right now to go on public record informing the FDA as to why the COVID…