With more and more young healthy adults dying suddenly in front of the public eye, Americans are fed up with being lied to about the cause of death being due to SADS (sudden adult death syndrome) or due to climate change.

Americans know that the COVID-19 injections are the direct cause of recently diagnosed disabilities, disease and death for millions of adults and children and that the manufacturers, including Pfizer, promoted their COVID-19 injections as safe and effective vaccines knowing they would cause injury, harm, and death.

The conservative mainstream media outlets are now aware of these incriminating facts as well. On January 21, 2023, Laura Ingraham stated in an interview with Dr. Malhotra (4:03 time mark);

“I think it has to be a lot more than money, because they (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J) have a ton of money. I think there has to be criminal liability at some point if you knew that the ‘so-called medical intervention’ that your company was pushing was going to cause harm to people or could cause harm to a significant number of people without any measurable benefit. That’s where the rubber meets the road.” - Laura Ingraham, January 21, 2023

I could not agree more with Laura Ingraham when she stated that, “..there has to be criminal liability at some point if you knew that the ‘so-called medical intervention’ that your company was pushing was going to cause harm to people…that’s where the rubber meets the road.”

Per the October 22, 2020 manufacturers’ meeting with the FDA, Big Pharma (including Pfizer) knew that the clinical outcomes of their COVID-19 injections did not prevent transmission or infection, but caused debilitating injuries, diseases and death.

By moving forward with FDA clinical trials, FDA authorizations, and FDA approvals, and then distributing the COVID-19 injections after the October 22, 2020 meeting, Pfizer not only knowingly “developed, produced, stockpiled, transferred (distributed) and promoted a bioweapon,” as a safe and effective vaccine, but the FDA knowingly assisted Pfizer in doing so.

Laura Ingraham was spot-on in stating that there has to be criminal liability for the manufacturers. Americans are fed up with being told that the manufacturers can not be criminally charged, nor can they be sued in civil court, because;

Pfizer and Moderna have government contracts that provide them with iron-clad immunity against criminal and civil liability under emergency use authorization (EUA) laws.

“If this was true, that neither Pfizer nor Moderna could ever be sued because they are protected and protected as ‘part of the US military’ then why are Pfizer and Moderna currently suing each for over billions of dollars royalty payments owed from the sales of their COVID-19 injections?” - Karen Kingston, January 21, 2023

In 2021, the NIH brought a lawsuit against Moderna; Moderna then brought a lawsuit against Pfizer and in December 2022, Pfizer countersued Moderna. According to Reuters, Pfizer appears to admits to having Moderna’s patents licensed to Pfizer, but claims that Moderna’s inventions have had virtually no significant contribution to the mRNA ‘vaccine’ category, as if Pfizer is claiming they created an entirely new category of product.

Per REUTERS;

“Pfizer and BioNTech said in their Monday filing that they developed their vaccine independently, calling Moderna's lawsuit ‘revisionist history’ and arguing its patents ‘far exceed its actual contributions to the field.’” - REUTERS

