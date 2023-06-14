Updated June 14, 2023: The film Final Days gives a behind-the-scenes look at world governments’ and private sector initiatives to merge biology with technology. The multi-trillion dollar industry dedicated to merging biology with technology is called synthetic biology. In the film Final Days, I walk the viewers through the Pfizer/US military contracts that clearly describe electromagnetic nanoparticles as part of the COVID-19 injections.

Although Pfizer entered into a contract with the US military to produce ‘a safe mRNA vaccine that was effective in protecting against SARS-CoV-2 infection and its related variants per the safety and efficacy laws of an FDA-approved product’ (as cited in the DoD contract), as you read through Pfizer’s contract with the US Military, you’ll find that the injections are not vaccines at all, but contain engineered nanoparticles that are categorized as Class II electromagnetic devices by the FDA and US Department of Defense (DoD).