New Food Pyramid Emphasizes Healthy Proteins, Fats, Fruits and Vegetables - WARNS Against Processed Grains and Sugars
January 7, 2026: Health and Human Services (HHS) just issued a press release on the new 2025-2030 food pyramid and dietary guidelines, emphasizing healthy proteins, fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains - warning against highly processed grains and processed.
Former Food Pyramid
For decades, HHS dietary guidance favored corporate interests, recommending Americans consumes large quantities of highly processed grains and foods, while minimizing healthy meats, fruits and vegetables.
Per the HHS press release;
“Under the leadership of President Trump, the government is now going to tell Americans the truth. Today, the White House released the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in decades. Under President Trump’s leadership common sense, scientific integrity, and accountability have been restored to federal food and health policy. For decades, the Dietary Guidelines favored corporate interests over common sense, science-driven advice to improve the health of Americans. That ends today. The new dietary guidelines call for prioritizing high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains – and avoiding highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates.”
The full press release and new guidance can be found here.
So... the complete opposite after how many decades of making us fat and sick 🤔 I would have more questions than satisfaction after seeing this. Those who pay attention to health, already knew this. People, question...why? Why now? What have they put in the meat that they now want you to consume? A little mrna? Chiton? CRISPR Case 9? Some glue? Lab engineerd meats? They 3D print it now. There's video of Is it Reals fearless leader at a lab ordering a stack 3D printed. They have heavy investments in this...
Again, ask yourself why are they leading the cattle to this "new" pyramid?
This is how my mother and grandmother would feed us growing up. Plenty of meat and vegetables with fruits as a snack. No Ding Dongs, Kool Aid or sodas for us.
A great way to lose weight and keep it off as well !!!
Been working for me.