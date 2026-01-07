The Kingston Report

Julie
2d

So... the complete opposite after how many decades of making us fat and sick 🤔 I would have more questions than satisfaction after seeing this. Those who pay attention to health, already knew this. People, question...why? Why now? What have they put in the meat that they now want you to consume? A little mrna? Chiton? CRISPR Case 9? Some glue? Lab engineerd meats? They 3D print it now. There's video of Is it Reals fearless leader at a lab ordering a stack 3D printed. They have heavy investments in this...

Again, ask yourself why are they leading the cattle to this "new" pyramid?

3 replies by Karen Kingston and others
John Roberts
2d

This is how my mother and grandmother would feed us growing up. Plenty of meat and vegetables with fruits as a snack. No Ding Dongs, Kool Aid or sodas for us.

A great way to lose weight and keep it off as well !!!

Been working for me.

