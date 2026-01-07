January 7, 2026: Health and Human Services (HHS) just issued a press release on the new 2025-2030 food pyramid and dietary guidelines, emphasizing healthy proteins, fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains - warning against highly processed grains and processed.

Former Food Pyramid

For decades, HHS dietary guidance favored corporate interests, recommending Americans consumes large quantities of highly processed grains and foods, while minimizing healthy meats, fruits and vegetables.

Per the HHS press release;

“Under the leadership of President Trump, the government is now going to tell Americans the truth. Today, the White House released the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in decades. Under President Trump’s leadership common sense, scientific integrity, and accountability have been restored to federal food and health policy. For decades, the Dietary Guidelines favored corporate interests over common sense, science-driven advice to improve the health of Americans. That ends today. The new dietary guidelines call for prioritizing high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains – and avoiding highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates.”

The full press release and new guidance can be found here.

