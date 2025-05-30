NEW CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Shots Contradicts RFK Jr.'s Announcement
The new CDC guidance for the COVID-19 shots looks like a nightmare and feels a lot like a MAHA betrayal.
May 30, 2025: On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the CDC was blindsided by HHS Secretary Kennedy’s (RFK Jr.) announcement on Tuesday on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”
As of Thursday, the CDC was still recommending the CO…