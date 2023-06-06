Updated June 8, 2023: Blackrock Neurotech has pioneered the use of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology similar to Neuralink. Blackrock Neurotech received FDA 510k clearance for use in humans in 2007. Per Blackrock Neurotech, the company is not affiliated with Blackrock. Blackrock Neurotech is funded by billionaire Peter Thiel who is Elon Musk’s former partner at PayPal.

June 6, 2023: Brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies connect the human brain to electronic devices and the internet by literally rewiring the brain with electrodes that are thinner than a strand of human hair.

While there was some news covering the dangers and ethics of merging the human brain with Neuralink’s brain-computer interface (BCI) technology platform last week, there was no mention that Neuralink’s FDA clearance was based on brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies that were developed as weapons of mass destruction; or who privately funded these BCI technologies.

WARNING: This information can blow-up multiple, trillion-dollar ‘healthcare’ industries. Very few alternative media outlets are willing to address these topics because as the 5th generation warfare expression goes, “The best way to defeat your opposition is to control it.”