Nearly 100,000 Comments Were Sent to the FDA on the COVID Shots
Thank you for publicly standing in the truth and being on the right side of history regarding the unreasonably dangerous and often lethal COVID shots. You’re awesome!
May 25, 2025:
Dear Friends,
To everyone who submitted a comment to the FDA regarding the dangers of the COVID-19 injections and the immediate need to recall them from the market.
THANK YOU!
As of midnight on Friday May 23, 2025, nearly 100,000 public comments were submitted to the FDA. This may very well be a record.