April 30, 2023: On March 17, 2022, (more than one year ago) on Brannon Howse live I broke the news that mRNA ‘vaccine technology’ was not only being put into our food supply, but also being produced by plants. This was just a few weeks after Health Canada approved Medicago’s Covifenz for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2. Medicago has since gone out of business due to the WHO’s rejection of Covinfenz.

The reason for Medicago’s closure has to do with politics, the WHO, and the tobacco industry. I will report on this soon. In the meantime, here is some visual evidence that mRNA technology is in the meat supply.

Please keep in mind that ‘spike proteins’ and ‘mRNA’ are electromagnetic nanotechnologies host electromagnetic fields. When mRNA nanoparticles (or spike proteins) are used to contaminate meat, chicken, or pork, the nanoparticles will congregate together thereby creating a strong electromagnetic field that can attract metals.

You can test your meat for electromagnetic fields using a quarter, nickel, or magnet. I’ve also used a house key, and that worked as well.

I did a recent interview with Greg Hunter discussing mRNA in the food supply that can be viewed here.

You can listen to the March 17, 2022, interview with Brannon Howse here and review the transcript of the interview along with evidence presented in this article.

*Since I’ve done this interview, I’ve discovered that the terms ‘virus’ and ‘vaccine’ typically refer to the mRNA lipid nanoparticle technologies.

Transcript of Karen Kington Interview with Brannon Howse - May 17, 2022

Brannon Howse: Joining me now is Karen Kingston, former Pfizer employee. It's been a few weeks since we've had her with us. Karen, welcome back to Lindell TV. Thank you for joining us.

Karen Kingston : Thanks for having me, Brannon. It's good to be back.

Brannon Howse: Well, Karen, as always, you've sent over a wonderful PowerPoint presentation. So, what are we going to talk about tonight, Karen,

Karen Kingston: Talking about evidence… there's more than enough evidence that shows that these inoculations are bioweapons. Various databases has over a million serious adverse events over 25,000 deaths and worsened disease. Unintended Consequences of the COVID-19 Vaccines by Dr. Seneffe at MIT was published last year. And she goes through 25 ways that these vaccines can disable, disfigure, or kill people. And they've all come true.

In May of last year, I sent an email out to mainstream media, influencers, congressmen and congresswoman saying, look, here are the studies from the Wuhan Institute of Virology weaponizing the SARS-Cov-2 virus with HIV glycoprotein 120. Here are the patents that state thay they include advanced medical technologies that can track the biomarkers and can exchange data. And then I also included some of the serious adverse events that were reported with the FDA data and what happened, Brannon? Everyone started asking whether or not it came from a lab or nature!! (No one inquired about the evidence I sent on the mRNA bioweapons).

We are so far behind in this war. We are at war. There are enemies in America right now who are in our government and in other positions that are not for the American people. So, what's going on right now is we are fighting against vaccine mandates, which are the bioweapon injections. We are fighting against masks and contact tracing, etc. But they have had the technology since 2005 to put these weaponized chimeric ‘viruses’ into edible products, such as lettuce and tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables.

Brannon Howse: Whoa, what did you just say?