Is mRNA's Financial Forecasts Optimistic or Delusional? Stocks Continue to Plummet
PFE closed -4% down today, slashed 2023 sales by 13% and reduced EPS by $2 per share. MRNA drops more than 17% in value per a 5-day losing streak and more than 50% in value year-to-date.
October 18, 2023: Pfizer (PFE) closed today down another -4% ($1.41), dropping the stock by -43% (-$23.52) per share over the past 52-weeks.
On Friday October 23, 2023, Pfizer reported that;
Contract with the European Union were renegotiated
COVID-19 mRNA Injection and Paxlovid sales would miss 2023 forecasted sales by $12.5 billion
Overall 2023 forecaste…