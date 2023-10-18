MRNA is on a Major Losing Streak
Moderna (MRNA) has dropped more than 17% in value per the stock’s current 5-day losing streak, and more than 50% in value year-to-date.
October 17, 2023: Moderna stock (MRNA) drastically dropped -6.1% (-$5.61 per share) today rounding out a -17.63% (-$18.61 per share) 5-day losing streak for MRNA.
Despite Moderna’s Monday news release basically alluding that, “Everything is fine. Nothing to see here. Sales are solid. Pfizer’s a loser, but not MRNA,” investors didn’t buy the companies ‘mi…