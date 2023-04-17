mRNA is an Operating System - Technology Platform per Moderna Website
The Moderna site clearly defines mRNA as a software program that makes ‘proteins’. The mRNA injections do not contain biological RNA, but contain programmable technologies/electronic devices.
April 17, 2023: More experts have come forward demonstrating that the concept of biological mRNA in the COVID-19 injections is a sham; and that adults and children are, in fact, being injected with nanoparticle technologies.
In 2021 Moderna proudly boasted that their mRNA is a gene-editing technology platform using software programs, called mRNA, to encode new genetic codes in human cells.