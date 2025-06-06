The Kingston Report

David Kukkee
Jun 6

So well done Karen...thank you.

Brian Klunder
Jun 6

Could it be, this is the REAL purpose of mRNA...?

From HSBC Global Banking Private:

Is DNA the future of computer storage?

We’re producing more information than ever, and data centers are struggling to keep up. Nature’s original storage system may provide an answer…

“Synthetic DNA has the potential to store orders of magnitude more data than today’s devices, and in a manner that promises to be much more sustainable,” says Karin Strauss, Senior Principal Research Manager at Microsoft Research and an Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington's School of Computer Science and Engineering.

https://www.privatebanking.hsbc.com/individual-investors/frontiers-series/is-dna-the-future-of-computer-storage/

It's always been about the MOTB.

Be blessed!

