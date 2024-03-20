The Kingston Report

The Kingston Report

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Mar 20, 2024

The more I learn the more I pray to God, He let the evil in because we turned our backs on Him. Well now I think He sees His children turning back to Him so I believe He will help us. I have never in my life time seen the depth of evil Ive seen in these last four years and sadly it's not stopping. I want to see people pay for their crimes, they out and out murdered humanity, babies, pregnant moms, moms who just gave girth, those bioweapons killed and maimed everyone it touched.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
Mar 20, 2024Edited

In addition to the vast array of illnesses, disease, and related adverse effects of the mRNA technologies, most especially including the fake "mRNA vaccines," there is a long, sobering history of dark art and commentary concerning what can only be properly described as DNA-altered, Chimeric children and adults

In ancient Crete , there was the bull-man, Minotaur; in ancient Egypt, elites believed they could possess the skills of Anubis, the Jackal god, with the right incantations. Rome was founded in myth by twins raised by wolves. In the high middle ages, the Templar Knights were accused of worshiping the Baphomet - half goat, half human, half Male, half female " balanced creature" of the esoteric. More recently, in the early 20th Century, the Cabbage Patch Children were widely featured on post cards in depictions that suggested a very serious rendition with the kids from the plants often giving an informed, unsettling smile.

What has been long known to the highest occultic circles is only now

reaching those who foolishly trusted the occult's elites.

But God made us, "in His image," and nothing in scripture authorizes genetic modification.

They desired to destroy humanity for a very long time, and now, they may have the technical means to achieve it.

All the more reason to resist their insane programs.

All the more reason to support Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston! 😊👍🏆✨

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