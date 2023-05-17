May 17, 2023: Most Americans are familiar with the unlucky illness of food poisoning. Food poisoning typically results in vomiting, fever, chills, diarrhea, exhaustion, dehydration, and/or other illness symptoms making it impossible to function normally and to go to work or school.

Poisoning (caused by food or other substances) can also result in an unplanned admittance to the emergency room (ER), hospitalization, or death.

According to the Oxford dictionary, a poison is a,“material that causes illness or death when introduced into or absorbed by a living organism.” The harmful effects of poisoning can occur within seconds, minutes or hours of exposure; or even days, weeks, or months later.