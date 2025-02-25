Mandatory DOGE Demand Rescinded: HHS Warns of Potential Foreign Actor Threat
HHS leadership told its staff that responding to DOGE’s e-mail demand was voluntary and to "assume what you write will be read by malign foreign actors and tailor your response accordingly."
February 25, 2025: Fierce Healthcare reports, “Leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told employees the mandatory requirement to respond to an unusual email from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which asks each worker in the government to name five (5) productive tasks from the past week, is now rescinded.”