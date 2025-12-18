December 18,2025: On October 13, 2021, 19-year-old Grace Schara died under an illegal hospital issued DO NOT RESUSCITATE order (DNR) after being given a combination of IV sedatives including morphine, Precedex, and Ativan over a period of 6 days. These drugs are known as ‘end of life drugs,’ intended to induce death. Not only was this all done without her or her parents’ consent (informed or otherwise), but her family was begging with the hospital staff over a Face time feed to save Grace’s life while watching her die.

What was done to Grace by the hands of hospital staff was cruel, inhumane, and evil.

Scott Schare Sought Justice for His Daughter

Through his commitment to seek justice for his daughter and his attorneys’ brilliant legal arguments, Grace’s father, Scott Schara, was able to bring the first landmark trial for a COVID-19 medical murder case for:

Wrongful death Medical Negligence Violation of Informed Consent Battery Declaratory Judgement.

A 13-Day Jury Trial with only 15-20 Minutes of Jury Deliberation to Dismiss All Charges of Medical Violations, Including Wrongful Death

After personally watching the 13-day jury trial for the wrongful death and medical battery of Grace Schara vs. Ascension Health, including the live-feed the day of jury deliberation, I was surprised to see the jury return to the Court with their decisions approximately 16 minutes after they had been dismissed by Judge Mark McGinnis, to dismiss all claims.

You Have the Individual Human Right to NOT Be Intentionally Killed by Hospital Staff, Despite the Jury’s Verdict

Originally, I believed (opined) that the jury in Grace’s case did not understand;

the case, the law, and/or that every individual has God-given human rights to not subjected to medical drugs and procedures intended to cause their death.

Until… I spoke with Scott Schara and read his 32 -page motion for reconsiderations and a new hearing.

The Backstory on Judge McGinnis’ Criminal Allegations

It’s important to present the evidence of Judge McGinnis’ corruption and prior criminal allegations before diving into the legal arguments for the motion for a new trial (scheduled this Friday, December 19th at noon Eastern).

On August 28, 2025, the Wisconsin newspaper the Post-Crescent printed an unfavorable article regarding a criminal investigation into Judge McGinnis for unlawfully sentencing a cement contractor to prison for an alleged civil case of a breach of contract.

Ultimately, the District Attorney and Judge McGinnis agreed that Judge McGinnis will be resigning on February 1, 2026.

Per Scott’s 32-page motion for reconsideration, the Post-Crescent has also covered other unfavorable stories regarding Judge McGinnis, and needless to say, the Judge does not have a positive view of the media outlet.

How Judge McGinnis Allowed Enabled a Biased Jury

Prior to beginning the trial, both parties are allowed to file motions to prevent (or block) certain facts or evidence from being presented in a court room in order to prevent court bias (These are called motions in limine).

For example, if the jury was exposed to Scott’s religious beliefs or beliefs regarding the crimes against humanity committed under the guise of COVID-19 Public Health Policies, the jury would become tainted and not be able to see Scott as one of their peers, which is what happened

Scott’s attorneys had mentioned to Judge McGinnis that Scott had interviewed with the Post-Crescent, to which the judge responded that he found Scott’s actions (the interview) “a little bit offensive” and “there will be a consequence, and that consequence will be on the Plaintiff’s side.”

Judge McGinnis Enabled Jury Bias Against Scott

Per the motion, the judge allowed for Scott’s opinions regarding ‘conspiracy theories around the COVID-19 pandemic’, the toxic hospital protocols, the harmful mRNA injections, and his religious beliefs be brought into question, turning the trial about his daughter’s wrongful death into irrelevant dissertations about clickbait politics that had nothing to do with the lethal concoction of drugs and unlawful DNR issued by the hospital staff that resulted in Grace’s death.

Scott’s Closing Remarks

Scott closed his motion with these powerful remarks.

“The jury did not decide the real controversy - why Grace died.”

“Plaintiff’s trial was supposed to be about why his daughter died - that was the real controversy. Plaintiff’s case was “Landmark”16 “first-of-its-kind”17 “high-profile”18 and “the first jury trial in the U.S. to directly challenge the listing of COVID-19 as the cause of death on a death certificate.” Instead, when the Court denied Plaintiff’s motions in limine and allowed Defendants to attack him with his religious beliefs and expressions and his personal opinions of negative bias toward medicine and the broader healthcare system, these issues clouded the real controversy and the jury’s ability to fairly decide it. “For improperly introduced evidence to merit a new trial in the interest of justice, the testimony must so cloud a crucial issue that it may be fairly said that the real controversy was not fully tried.” State v. Burns, 798 N.W.2d 166, 177 (Wis. 2011) (cleaned up) (internal quotations and citations omitted). The jury did not decide the real controversy - why Grace died. The jury decided to discredit Plaintiff’s religious beliefs and expressions and his personal opinions of negative bias toward medicine and the broader healthcare system, and then it threw the baby out with the bathwater. In the interests of justice for Grace, and all the other victims with cases affected by her landmark case, the Court should order a new trial in which the real controversy of why Grace died can be decided by a jury not prejudiced by evidence improperly admitted by an objectively biased judge.”

Prayers for Scott, His Family and Judge McGinnis

Per his motion, and my conversation with Scott, Scott is not only seeking a new trial, but he is seeking what is just, what is moral, and what is truthful. Scott is requesting that Judge McGinnis;

repent of his unlawful actions in allowing defendants to bring forth evidence to attack Scott’s credibility and character,

stop this behavior from occurring in future cases,

have a day in court to shed light on what transpired in the court room, and

to have Grace’s death certificate changed to the truth.

For more information and to support Scott Schara, please visit his SubStack.

The Schara family website: https://ouramazinggrace.net/home

Watch the Livestream

You can view the livestream on December 19, 2025, at Children’s Health Defense here.

Please join me in praying for truth, peace, and justice for Grace Schara and her family.

Matthew 23: 2-7

“The teachers of the law and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat. So, you must be careful to do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach. They tie up heavy, cumbersome loads and put them on other people’s shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to lift a finger to move them.” “Everything they do is done for people to see: They make their phylacteries wide and the tassels on their garments long; they love the place of honor at banquets and the most important seats in the synagogues; they love to be greeted with respect in the marketplaces and to be called ‘Rabbi’ by others.”

