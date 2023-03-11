March 10, 2023: Moderna is suing Pfizer for royalty payments due for using the intellectual property (IP) developed by Moderna and the NIH (National Institute of Health) in Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 injections. Some of the IP Pfizer is using, includes the SARS-CoV-2 and Wuhan (WIV-1) S-2P Prefusion Spike Protein mRNA technology, patented by Barney Graham of the NIH, Jason McClellan of Dartmouth, and Andrew Ward of Scripps LaJolla in October of 2017.

While Moderna just made a $400 million payout to the NIH and inventors of the coronavirus spike protein, Pfizer is holding their ground claiming in court that Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA technology injections are new inventions light years ahead of Moderna’s and the US government’s (NIH) mRNA inventions.

The Battle over Who Owns the mRNA Spike Protein Nanotechnologies

Per Pfizer’s FDA submission, their COVID-19 mRNA injections contain the mRNA spike protein technology for the SARS-CoV-2 P2-S Pre-fusion Spike Protein, which sounds a lot like the NIH’s mRNA technology for the S-2P Prefusion Spike Protein.

However, Pfizer is doubling-down on the lie that they invented all of their COVID-19 mRNA technology partially because of Pfizer’s contract with the US military.

In the introduction, the contract states Pfizer is going to first manufacturer a prototype prior to FDA authorization or approval. The term prototype was strategically selected to establish Pfizer as the original inventor of all of the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer under this contract, specifically BNT162b2/COMIRNATY. Prototype is a legal term to identify a new and unique invention.

Internal Document Shows Pfizer Stole NIH Intellectual Property

Here’s the problem for Pfizer, per the FOIA request, Pfizer leaked their internal clinical research and development document for the ‘trade-secret invention’ of the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Wuhan Spike Glycoprotein (P2-S).