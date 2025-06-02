June 2, 2025: The Schara’s legal team has broken-through ‘iron-clad’ lawfare tactics from the defendant’s (including the PREP Act ‘immunity’) and Grace's medical assailants will now face a jury of their peers, with jury selection beginning tomorrow.

Scott Schara’s 19-year -old, Grace, was medically murdered on October 13, 2021, at Ascension St. Elizabeth…