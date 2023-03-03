March 2, 2023: The mRNA technology injections may be quickly approaching their day of reckoning as left-leaning media outlets turn their backs on the false 'safe and effective vaccine' narrative. Today, the liberal-leaning LA Times published an article authored by Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, a physician who has been outspoken about the harms of the COVID-19 injections.

“California Gave Up on Mandating COVID Vaccines for Schoolchildren. Here’s Why That’s Wise,” threw several hard-hitting punches not only at the ‘safe and effective’ narrative, but also at the underlying false premise that the mRNA injections are even vaccines. Because they’re not.

Dr. Hoeg reports on the recent California Supreme Court ruling that threw out the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for San Diego Unified Schools because the school districts lack the authority to require students submit to biological injections in order to attend in-person classes. She also emphasizes how California Governor Newsom had abandoned the his tyrannical requirements for COVID vaccination for all school children late last year.

The LA Times even published Dr. Hoeg’s expert medical opinion (formerly unpopular among the left-leaning community) that;