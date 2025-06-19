Jury Deliberates for Less than 15 Minutes: Verdict in Favor of Ascension Health
This was a very complex medical case decided in less than 15 min. IMO, it appears some of the jurors did not understand the case or the questions they were to deliberate on. Case in point, juror #587.
June 19, 2025: In the 13-day jury trial of the wrongful death and medical battery of Grace Schara vs. Ascension Health (St. Elizabeth’s Hospital), it appears the jury deliberated for less than 15 minutes delivering a greater than 5/6’s verdict in favor of the defendants - Ascension Health.
Below is a 06:45 video of the judge explaining to the juror next…