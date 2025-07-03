JULY 4th WARNING for Southern CA: Toxic Air Particles Can Cause HEART ATTACKS and Breathing Complications
The National Weather Service issued a warning at 2:34PM PDT for Southern Californians to remain inside on July 4th due to toxic air particles that can cause heart attacks and respiratory failure.
