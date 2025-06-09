June 9, 2025: The Schara family and their legal team are beginning week 2 of the jury trial for Grace’s medical battery and wrongful death (falsely labeled as COVID-19) lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin. 19-year-old, Grace Schara was medically murdered on October 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

