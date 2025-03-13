"I've Learned the Hard Way. Don't Mess with Pharma."
The White House abruptly withdrew Trump's pick for CDC Director, Dr. Dave Weldon - former Congressman and long-time critic of the CDC's handling of vaccine safety data-hours before his Senate hearing.
March 13, 2025: Yesterday, I expressed my strong support of Dr. David Weldon on The Absolute Truth with Emerald and The Kingston Report based on his long history of openly criticizing the CDC’s lack of data and transparency around childhood vaccine injuries while in Congress.
Here’s a 90-second clip.