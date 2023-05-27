It's Impossible that 'Gain-of-Function' Coronaviruses Caused COVID-19
It’s the modRNA spike-protein nanoparticle that is the infectious replication defective (IRD) pathogen, not the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Originally Published on October 20, 2022
May 26, 2023: Prior to COVID-19, the NIH defined gain-of-function (GOF) as;
“Gain-of-function research involves experimentation that aims or is expected to increase the transmissibility and/or virulence of pathogens.”
A pathogen is any infectious organism that can cause disease, disabilities, or death. We commonly call pathogens viruses, bacteria, or parasites.
Based on this historic definition, gain-of-function research may include mRNA nanoparticle technologies. Here’s the problem, the NIH changed the definition of gain-of-function in 2021 in an attempt to enable the masterminds behind the COVID-19 pandemic and creators of the mRNA ‘spike proteins’ to get away with unleashing weapons of biowarfare on civilians populations around the world.