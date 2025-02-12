February 11, 2025: During a press conference on Friday, February 7, 2025, President Trump admitted that Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) did not need unprecedented and unlawful access to the U.S. Treasury Department’s database, including millions of Americans’ “names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, birth places, home addresses and telephone numbers, email addresses, and bank account information.”

According to Newsweek, when President Trump was asked by a reporter, “Why does DOGE need all of that?” Trump responded, “It (DOGE) doesn't.”

Why Be Sued by 19 States Over Data “DOGE Doesn’t Need”?

If DOGE didn’t need our social security information, DOGE would not have accessed and copied it. It’s not worth the headache of 19 states suing the Trump administration, so DOGE must really need the data. Are there government plans to enable Elon Musk’s X-app to process tax returns, social security payments, small business loans, and other financial transactions for all U.S citizens? Just like the Chinese government’s app - WeChat. If there are, DOGE would need access to the US Treasury payment systems and other government databases in order to integrate our data into the X-platform.

WeChat is a government-controlled app for all goods and services in China, making it easy for the CCP to punish citizens who speak out against the government by not only locking them out of their banks, but all goods and services.

‘How about we just copy WeChat! Copy them!’ - Elon Musk