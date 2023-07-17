Originally posted July 17, 2023: In early June, Stew Peters and I exposed many of the lies Americans are being told about the current food supply, specifically the lack of disclosures regarding the lab-grown manufacturing of ‘meat’ using many of the same multi-species gene-editing technologies and biotechnology reagents found in the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticles that are known toxins to humans and other biological life forms.

You can watch the Stew Peters interview interview here.

It’s probably of no surprise that the general takeaway from SynBio (synthetic biology) market research firms is that farmers, ranchers, and many consumer are against the use of synthetic biology in their food supply, water supply, and even in medicine.

Americans Don’t Want to Ingest Biosynthetic Multi-Species ‘Meat’

Folks don’t want to ingest or be injected with biosynthetic multi-species organisms or gene-editing nanotechnologies (that include plastics, metals and engineered nanoparticles). If people were given informed consent on the multi-species engineered nanoparticle contents of synthetic ‘meat’ and the risks to their health, they would never agree to ingest or be injected with these harmful and quite frankly, gross new organisms.

What the SynBio Industry is Calling ‘Cultured Meat’ Isn’t Meat at All.

That’s worth repeating.

What the SynBio industry is calling ‘cultured meat’ isn’t meat at all. It is a new, genetically engineered multi-species organism. These new multi-species organisms also contains toxic and inorganic nanoparticles that can partially be made of plastics and or metals.

The solutions agreed upon by SynBio marketing experts to overcome the strong resistance from Americans and Europeans who are educated regarding synthetic biology products (aka multi-species organisms) and therefore are against consuming them or being injected with them are shocking.

Human DNA Has Been Found in ‘Vegetarian Meat Products’