May 2, 2023: On April 22, 2023, some Americans took time to recognize Earth Day, including Presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a message entitled My Earth Day Message to Americans, RFK Jr. eloquently expressed;

“God talks to human beings through many vectors: through each other, through organized religion, through the great books of those religions, through wise people, through art, music, literature, and poetry. But nowhere with such detail and grace, color, and joy as through creation. When we destroy a species, when we destroy a special place, we're diminishing our capacity to sense the divine, understand who God is, and what our own potential is as human beings.” - RFK Jr. April 22, 2023, Earth Day Message

mRNA Technologies Have a Profound Impact on All Life Forms

Although over 30 years in development, it’s only been in the last 3 years that mRNA nanotechnology has flooded our lives and our environment. When Pfizer and Moderna launched their mRNA COVID-19 injections, some of us became educated about the lipid nanoparticle (LNPs) technologies in the vials. LNPs are also referred to as mRNA technology, even though the lipid nanoparticles are not mRNA or lipids at all, but gene-editing technologies. These mRNA nanotechnologies have historically been used to genetically modify other species, including the plants and animals that we find in our food supply.