July 22, 2023: In October of 2021, I reported that plasmid DNA (pDNA) is known ingredient in Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections per AGC Biologics’ June 7, 2021 press release announcing that AGC is the supplier of plasmid DNA (pDNA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 ‘vaccines’.

It’s important to note that all of the substances in Pfizer’s mRNA vials have to be proven to be safe for human use per their DoD contract. If any of the ingredients cause significant harm, Pfizer is liable for the diseases and deaths caused by any chemicals, toxins, or other harmful substances contained in their COVID-19 mRNA vials.

Originally published April 14, 2023: Recent experts, most notably Kevin McKernan, have come forward confirming that plasmid DNA is in Pfizer’s mRNA vials and that plasmid DNA is for purposes of the expression on non-human DNA inside humans through cell transfection.

Transcript of Karen Kingston October 20, 2021 Report on Plasmid DNA in Pfizer mRNA ‘Vaccines’

“We were never told what was in these vials and that is criminal. And I just want to be clear that this does change your DNA.”