December 2, 2023: As the songs goes, “God bless Texas!” and God bless Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton for taking on the Big Pharma giant, Pfizer. AG Paxton announced on Thursday that Texas has filed a petition against Pfizer under Texas Business & Commerce Code §17.46 Deceptive Trade Practices Act and §17.47.

Per the Texas Attorney General’s (AG) press release Paxton stated;

“We are pursuing justice for the people of Texas, many of whom were coerced by tyrannical vaccine mandates to take a defective product sold by lies.” “The facts are clear. Pfizer did not tell the truth about their COVID-19 vaccines. Whereas the Biden Administration weaponized the pandemic to force illegal public health decrees on the public and enrich pharmaceutical companies, I will use every tool I have to protect our citizens who were misled and harmed by Pfizer’s actions.” - Attorney General, Ken Paxton

What is Pfizer Being Sued For?

AG Paxton and his office have filed 18 violations across 5 counts of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) §17.46 against Pfizer. Per the petition, approximately 3.5 million Texans were inoculated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections due to the deceptive and false claims made by Pfizer (specifically made by CEO Albert Bourla) and their attempts to suppress data that disclosed the actual ineffectiveness of the mRNA injections (specifically actions taken by former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer Board Member, Scott Gottlieb).

Can Pfizer Only Be Fined up to $10 Million?

No. If Pfizer were to be found guilty on all counts, the judge could order Pfizer be fined up to $10,000 per violation, resulting in a multi-billion dollar settlement.

Pfizer is charged with 16 violations of misrepresentations under Texas DTPA filed against them by claiming that Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections would ensure;