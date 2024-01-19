January 19, 2024: During Brett Weinstein’s interview with Tucker Carlson, Brett described the mRNA nanoparticle technology as ‘elegant.’ This past week Tucker interviewed Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and played a clip in which Dr. Ladapo described the mRNA cationic nanoparticle technology as “anti-Christ technology.”

The COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle ‘vaccines’ were developed and deployed on the global population to contaminate the human genome (period). In other words, the mRNA nanoparticle injections introduce non-human DNA into the cells throughout the bodies of formerly healthy adults, children, and babies. These artificially induced genetic changes may be passed onto future generations.

I’ve frequently described the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections as demonically inspired technologies that could lead to the destruction of humanity by contaminating the human genome.

mRNA Nanotechnology is as Elegant and Evil as the Devil Himself

To be elegant is to posses the qualities of being pleasingly ingenious and attractive. In Ezekiel 28:15,17 the prophet creates this picture of the elegance and beauty of Satan.

“You were blameless in your ways from the day you were created till wickedness was found in you. Your heart became proud on account of your beauty (elegance) and you corrupted your wisdom because of your splendor (brilliance).”

To be demonic or of the anti-Christ spirit is to be wicked, evil, cruel, malevolent and to act in a manner that is an affront (offense) to God and in spiteful violation of His laws. In 2 Thessalonians 2: 9-11, the Apostle Paul warns us that before Satan can destroy humanity, he must deceive mankind.

“The coming of the lawless one (the anti-Christ) is according to the workings of Satan, with all power, signs, and lying wonders, and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved.”

Deception is the Devil’s Most Powerful Weapon

Make no mistake, everything the global population was told about COVID-19 and mRNA nanoparticle technology was based in deception. Bottom line is that civilians were deceived and manipulated into surrendering their bodies and minds to a toxic, debilitating, and sometimes deadly global experiment. What we call lies and manipulation some ‘experts’ call 5th generation warfare or a psychological operation.

Per John 8:44, Jesus warns us of those who practice deceit and effortlessly lie when he rebukes the Pharisees;

“You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks in his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.”

To Contaminate Something is to Make It Impure

The COVID-19 mRNA injections were never intended to provide immunity to a virus. Pfizer openly discloses that the primary purpose of their mRNA nanoparticle injections is to edit the genome of human cells in the biological license application documents submitted to the FDA, as well as on their corporate website.

The Pfizer website clearly states;

“mRNA is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins (spike proteins) for just a short period of time to modify the genome.” - Pfizer

Pfizer’s biological license application explains how the foreign genetic material of the modRNA spike protein (nucleoside substitution) replaces DNA in the patient’s cells through reverse transcriptase.

The mRNA spike protein is only able to penetrate human cells because of the cationic ‘lipid’ nanoparticle.

The ‘invention of mRNA’ also known as ‘gain-of-function viruses’ were considered useless inventions because the mRNA had no viable way of infecting cells inside the human body without the cationic nanoparticle invention. Pfizer confirms on their website that there would be no ‘mRNA vaccines’ if it wasn't for the invention of the cationic lipid nanoparticles.

“Without these (cationic) lipid nanoparticles, in fact, there could be no Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine.” - Pfizer

Who Invented Cationic Lipid Nanoparticles?

Dr. Robert Malone is the self-proclaimed inventor of the cationic lipid nanoparticle and patented his nanoparticle technology in the 90’s. Per Dr. Malone’s patent entitled Delivery of Exogenous (Foreign) DNA Sequences in a Mammal, the purpose of his research and invention is to ‘permanently integrate foreign DNA into the genome of a patient.’

Per the patent, Dr. Malone and colleagues were successful in editing foreign DNA into the genome of newborn animals.

“Direct in vivo gene transfer into postnatal animals has been reported for formulation of DNA encapsulated in liposomes (cationic lipid nanoparticles)...”

Specifically, Dr. Malone was able to successfully integrate DNA from frogs (Xenopus) and fruit flies (Drosophila) into newborn rats.

Per Dr. Malone’s patent, the cationic lipid nanoparticle technology combined with modRNA peptides can even introduce DNA from snakes (such as cobra venom) into the DNA of human cells.

According to Leviticus 19:19 creating hybrids and contaminating a species with foreign DNA goes against God’s laws.

“Honor My decrees. Do not breed two different species. Do not plant two different sorts of seed in your fields.”

Before the Devil Can Destroy, He Must Deceive

Early on, one of the most high-profile Medical Freedom Movement experts downplayed the catastrophic harm that the mRNA technology ‘vaccines’ would induce on the global population by contaminating the human genome. This mRNA expert made the blatantly false claim that the COVID-19 mRNA technology ‘vaccines’ could not modify the human genome.

How could an expert in and inventor of mRNA technology have been ignorant of the fact that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine nanotechnology platform is considered a weapon of mass destruction and an agent of biowarfare due to its intended design to modify the human genome with non-human DNA per his own patent, his peer-reviewed publication, and NIH patents?

Ezekiel 28: 15-19

”You were blameless in your ways from the day you were created till wickedness was found in you. Through your widespread trade you were filled with violence, and you sinned.

So I drove you in disgrace from the mount of God and I expelled you, guardian cherub, from among the fiery stones. Your heart became proud on account of your beauty (elegance) and you corrupted your wisdom because of your splendor (brilliance).

So I threw you to the earth; I made a spectacle of you before kings.

By your many sins and dishonest trade you have desecrated your sanctuaries. All the nations who knew you are appalled at you; you have come to a horrible end and will be no more.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You'd Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston - 1700 Aviara Parkway, #130063 - Carlsbad, CA 92013

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com.

