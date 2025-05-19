Is MAHA Afraid to Tell HHS They Know They're Being Lied to About the COVID Shots?
We have the opportunity to tell HHS and the FDA directly WHY we want the COVID shots pulled off the market permanently, but less than 7,000 MAHA supporters have submitted comments.
May 19, 2025: There’s a lot of talk from current HHS members about why the COVID-19 injections should be pulled off the market, but with the FDA granting full FDA approval to Novavax’s COVID-19 injection on Friday (with limited use in the elderly and those with comorbidities), it seems we’re being asked to be happy that ‘at least the CDC is no longer re…