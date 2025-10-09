October 9, 2025: This article is based upon previous reports, as well as the med-legal analysis I presented to the FDA on May 22, 2025, requesting a

Class 1 recall of the COVID-19 mRNA injections (04:41:00) and

revoking the emergency use authorizations (EUA) for all COVID-19 mRNA injections.

The FDA revoked the EUAs for the COVID-19 injections on August 27, 2025.

The below content is part of the med-legal analysis I submitted to the FDA on May 19, 2025.

NCVIA Provides Legal Basis for Immediate Class 1 Recall

Under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, specifically §300aa–27(a)(1)(2), vaccines introduced after December 1987 are legally required to result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those available on the market at that time.

In a shocking admission, the US government filed an appellate brief in the Brook Jackson case vs Pfizer, asserting, “The FDA was aware of the protocol violations allegedly witnessed by relator before it granted Pfizer emergency use authorization for its vaccine.”

Not disclosing protocol violations to the public, specifically if the violations covered up serious adverse events, including disabilities and deaths, is fraud…and criminal….and just because the US government knew about Pfizer’s fraud doesn’t make it legal, even under the PREP Act.

Is HHS pursuing recommendations to issue a Class 1 recall?