March 1, 2024: In August of 2021, I had the honor of being interviewed by Kate Dalley on INFOWARS, The Alex Jones Show, to discuss the role of the Chinese Communist Party and People’s Liberation Army in the development and deployment of the COVID-19 mRNA injections and why the vials contain plasmid DNA, graphene oxide, and hydrogel.

Here is a link to the full interview and below are transcribed excerpts with references.

Share

The PRC, Shanghai Nanotech, and Graphene Oxide

“So we are in a war and biowarfare is part of the war. In regards to hydrogel, there’s a couple important points;

There was a patent filed in China by Shanghai Nanotech in January of this year (published in 2021) specifically for the use of graphene oxide in mRNA lipid nanoparticle encapsulated vaccines for COVID-19.

That’s literally the title of the patent. Again, don’t be fooled to think this is not a war.

Hebrews 10:35-36