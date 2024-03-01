INFOWARS: China's War on the US Alliance and Why mRNA Injections Contain Hydrogel
I just want to be clear this is biowarfare. If you go back and take a look at the clinical research that was done to create these mRNA vaccines, they were done in conjunction with the CCP and PLA.
March 1, 2024: In August of 2021, I had the honor of being interviewed by Kate Dalley on INFOWARS, The Alex Jones Show, to discuss the role of the Chinese Communist Party and People’s Liberation Army in the development and deployment of the COVID-19 mRNA injections and why the vials contain plasmid DNA, graphene oxide, and hydrogel.
Here is a link to the full interview and below are transcribed excerpts with references.
The PRC, Shanghai Nanotech, and Graphene Oxide
“So we are in a war and biowarfare is part of the war. In regards to hydrogel, there’s a couple important points;
There was a patent filed in China by Shanghai Nanotech in January of this year (published in 2021) specifically for the use of graphene oxide in mRNA lipid nanoparticle encapsulated vaccines for COVID-19.
That’s literally the title of the patent. Again, don’t be fooled to think this is not a war.
Hebrews 10:35-36
So do not lose the courage you had in the past, which has a great reward. You must hold on, so you can do what God wants and receive what he has promised.